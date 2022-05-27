Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.53.

ZS stock opened at $142.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.