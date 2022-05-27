Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.53.

ZS stock opened at $142.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

