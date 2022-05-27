Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $184.00

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.