Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $184.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

