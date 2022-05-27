Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of ZY stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

