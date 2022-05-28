-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. DHT posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

DHT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. 1,981,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is -32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 540,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 664.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 149,298 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

