-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 112,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,786. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.