-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have weighed in on ASLN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 236,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 60,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 306,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.33. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

