$0.70 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 55,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,705,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $5,134,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

