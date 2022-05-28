$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Addus HomeCare also posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,879. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,082 shares of company stock worth $345,613 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.