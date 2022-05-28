-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.96). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. 610,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. DermTech has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

