$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Illumina reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $14.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.76. Illumina has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Illumina by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 117.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,201,000 after purchasing an additional 72,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

