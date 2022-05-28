$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

TDS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.