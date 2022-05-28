-$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) will report ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Carvana reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 761.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,703,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,736,250 shares of company stock worth $297,255,525. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

