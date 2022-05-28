10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 248.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VCXAW stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

