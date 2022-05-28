10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $61,632.64 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

