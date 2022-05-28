114,677 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Separately, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS VTIQU opened at $9.85 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.