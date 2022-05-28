$126.43 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) will announce $126.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.30 million. Euronav reported sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $712.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.13 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $727.72 million to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,818. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently -2.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 114,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.