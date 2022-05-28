$129.85 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will announce $129.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $127.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $530.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $539.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $564.20 million, with estimates ranging from $545.10 million to $583.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 54,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,506. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

