133,782 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

SAP Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.