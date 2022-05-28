$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $273.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after buying an additional 161,674 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

