$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) to report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $273.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after buying an additional 161,674 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.