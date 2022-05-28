$2.13 EPS Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $2.48. Tesla reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $12.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $18.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $912.68.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded up $51.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $759.63. 29,634,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,469,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $911.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $950.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

