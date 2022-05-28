$2.52 EPS Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $12.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.46. 704,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,303. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

