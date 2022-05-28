200,000 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 396,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,531. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.72. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.549 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

