$22.20 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $18.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $94.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.37 million to $102.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $112.52 million, with estimates ranging from $96.28 million to $128.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 322,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $544.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

