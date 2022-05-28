225,000 Shares in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.98% of HireRight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $26,621,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $13,045,000.

Get HireRight alerts:

Shares of HRT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. 164,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 22,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,874,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,576,315.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.