$24.48 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to post $24.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $20.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $105.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $111.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $116.96 million, with estimates ranging from $106.32 million to $127.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. 103,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,774. The company has a market cap of $456.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.