243,000 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 243,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,000. Delta Air Lines makes up about 2.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 60.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,786 shares of company stock worth $2,183,986. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,730,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,110,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

