2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $32.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several brokerages have commented on TSVT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 381,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

