$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to post $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the highest is $3.36. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HZO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 227,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

