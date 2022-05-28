$3.77 EPS Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the highest is $4.18. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $16.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,460,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $86,624,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.05. 685,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $172.86 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

