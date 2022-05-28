$3.93 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to announce $3.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 million and the highest is $5.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $22.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $111.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of SOL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. 409,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $326.28 million, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,644 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ReneSola by 434.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ReneSola by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

