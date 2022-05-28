312,498 Shares in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $15,060,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

LGVCU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.