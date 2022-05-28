393,000 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 393,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OWL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. 3,019,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,659. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.