$4.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) to report earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $3.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.70 to $17.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $22.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.91. 477,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,577.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

