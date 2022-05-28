$41.26 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $41.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $41.69 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $40.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $162.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $163.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $172.75 million, with estimates ranging from $170.01 million to $175.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,101. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

