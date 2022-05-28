450,000 Shares in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000.

NASDAQ:HAIAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

