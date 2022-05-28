$463.78 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) to announce sales of $463.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.70 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $446.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Shares of UTHR traded up $11.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.83. The stock had a trading volume of 544,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,193. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $236.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day moving average is $192.89.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $670,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

