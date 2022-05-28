$54.63 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will report $54.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.00 million. AvePoint posted sales of $45.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $240.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $241.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $304.93 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $316.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvePoint.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million.
Shares of AVPT stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 946,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,687. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $12.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $30,140,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $12,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
