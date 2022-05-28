$542.28 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will report $542.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.60 million to $586.23 million. Ameresco reported sales of $273.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ameresco stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 484,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 35.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 291,408 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,953,000 after purchasing an additional 232,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $12,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

