$626.93 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) to report sales of $626.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $628.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $625.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 133,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

