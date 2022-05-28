$678.60 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to report $678.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.10 million. Stericycle posted sales of $672.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRCL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stericycle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stericycle by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 220,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $79.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

