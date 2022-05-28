76,600 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 816,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after buying an additional 434,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 66,159,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,029,473. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

