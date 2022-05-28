786 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 786 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 42.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 354.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 15.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of GIL opened at $30.88 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

