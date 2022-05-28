$80.70 Million in Sales Expected for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) will report sales of $80.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PetMed Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.70 million and the highest is $81.70 million. PetMed Express reported sales of $79.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetMed Express will report full-year sales of $286.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.30 million to $287.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $296.31 million, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $297.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PetMed Express.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PETS traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.82. 206,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,503. PetMed Express has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

