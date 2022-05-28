$88.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to report $88.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the highest is $101.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $377.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $391.93 million, with estimates ranging from $325.80 million to $430.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. Cowen began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 691.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 237,278 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,781,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,886,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,197,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

