$9.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.13 and the highest is $11.64. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $14.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $34.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.80 to $37.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $40.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.65 to $44.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

RE traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,752. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.65 and its 200-day moving average is $282.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,483,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after buying an additional 238,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,377,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after buying an additional 159,814 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

