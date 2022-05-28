Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Increased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after acquiring an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,716. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

ABT stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $204.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

