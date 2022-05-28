Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

ABEO stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

