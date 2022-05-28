Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $21.00 at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

ANF opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

