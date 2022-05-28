ACENT Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $527,527.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

