ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.
